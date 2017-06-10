Namibia: Hundreds of 'Struggle Kids' ...

Namibia: Hundreds of 'Struggle Kids' Graduate

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa called on the "struggle kids" to join hands with government to find an amicable solution to their problems. Simataa said this in a speech read on his behalf by poverty eradication permanent secretary I-Ben Nashandi at the graduation of the second intake of the 'struggle kids' at the Simon Mutumba training centre in the Zambezi region last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC