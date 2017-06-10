Namibia: Hundreds of 'Struggle Kids' Graduate

Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa called on the "struggle kids" to join hands with government to find an amicable solution to their problems. Simataa said this in a speech read on his behalf by poverty eradication permanent secretary I-Ben Nashandi at the graduation of the second intake of the 'struggle kids' at the Simon Mutumba training centre in the Zambezi region last week.

