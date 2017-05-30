Namibia: High Court Gets Two New Judges

Namibia: High Court Gets Two New Judges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The two new judges, Boas Usiku and Hannelie Prinsloo, are both currently acting judges of the High Court, and have been appointed as permanent judges with effect from the beginning of July, it was announced. Usiku has been an acting judge since September last year, while Prinsloo has been acting on the High Court bench since February this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC