Namibia: High Court Gets Two New Judges
The two new judges, Boas Usiku and Hannelie Prinsloo, are both currently acting judges of the High Court, and have been appointed as permanent judges with effect from the beginning of July, it was announced. Usiku has been an acting judge since September last year, while Prinsloo has been acting on the High Court bench since February this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC