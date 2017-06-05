Namibia: Govt Receives Northern Transport Master Plan
Urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa told The Namibian yesterday that the plan will guide the roads network in the northern regions. "The plan basically shows us if people are building fixed assets too close to the road, and how to locate the margins," she said.
