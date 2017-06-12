Namibia: First Female Long Haul Capta...

Namibia: First Female Long Haul Captain Earns Her Airbus Wings

The sky's definitely the limit as proven by Air Namibia's Captain Cornelia Hahn who recently became the airline's first female long haul Captain, operating the Airbus A330-200. The Airbus 330-200 is servicing the Windhoek - Frankfurt route and her appointment was effective as from 1 April, following her successful completion of her simulator training..

Chicago, IL

