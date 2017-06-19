Namibia: Call to Rename Airport After Liberation Struggle Icon Ya Toivo
The call that the Ondangwa airport be renamed after Herman Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo is gaining momentum as more and more prominent members of society add their voices. Ondangwa chief executive officer Ismael Namugongo said the council had received numerous requests that the most important airport in the northern part of the country be named after the liberation struggle icon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC