Namibia buries leader who campaigned against apartheid

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: The Washington Post

Namibians have gathered for a state funeral for Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, an independence leader who was jailed during South Africa's era of white minority rule. Ya Toivo's flag-draped casket was driven through Windhoek on Saturday before its transfer to Heroes Acre, a burial site on the outskirts of the Namibian capital.

Chicago, IL

