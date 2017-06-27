Namibia: Airports Firm Considers Renaming Airport After Ya Toivo

The Namibia Airports Company yesterday said it has taken note of the statements made by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba and President Hage Geingob that the Ondangwa Airport be renamed in honour of the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo. Geingob last Friday said he approved of public suggestions for renaming the airport after Ya Toivo while addressing the former Robben Island prisoner's memorial service held at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek.

