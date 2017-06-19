Handling diamonds every day in Namibia a 'no-mistake job'

Dina Muhimba examines diamonds as she sorts gemstones at the Namibia Diamond Trading Company in Windhoek, Namibia, in this photo dated Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Muhimba and her colleagues evaluate the precious stones, studying the cut, color and clarity of diamonds mined in one of the southern Africa nation's biggest industries, although most Namibians would rather spend money on farm livestock than diamonds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.