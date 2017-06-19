Handling diamonds every day in Namibi...

Handling diamonds every day in Namibia a 'no-mistake job'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SFGate

Dina Muhimba examines diamonds as she sorts gemstones at the Namibia Diamond Trading Company in Windhoek, Namibia, in this photo dated Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Muhimba and her colleagues evaluate the precious stones, studying the cut, color and clarity of diamonds mined in one of the southern Africa nation's biggest industries, although most Namibians would rather spend money on farm livestock than diamonds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,011,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC