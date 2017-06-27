Handling diamonds every day in Namibi...

Handling diamonds every day in Namibia a 'no-mistake job'

Friday Jun 23

Muhimba, who sorts gemstones at the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, sits at a long table with colleagues, studying the cut, color and clarity of diamonds mined mostly offshore in one of the southern African nation's biggest industries. She wears headgear with a magnifying lens and sifts through rough diamonds, lifting each with thumb and index finger in a meticulous process that is repeated for hours.

Chicago, IL

