Gravity defying daredevil to grace Autoshow in Namibia
The world champion for freestyle motocross, Libor Podmol is set to entertain motorheads and fanatics at this year's Namibia Auto Show which will take place from June 30 to July 1 in Windhoek. The Standard Bank Auto Show and Biltong Fees takes place annually in Namibia with the main aim to provide a platform for selected dealers, suppliers and stakeholders in the market to showcase their vehicles and other products as well as to create awareness among potential buyers over the two-day period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC