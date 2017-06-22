Gravity defying daredevil to grace Autoshow in Namibia

The world champion for freestyle motocross, Libor Podmol is set to entertain motorheads and fanatics at this year's Namibia Auto Show which will take place from June 30 to July 1 in Windhoek. The Standard Bank Auto Show and Biltong Fees takes place annually in Namibia with the main aim to provide a platform for selected dealers, suppliers and stakeholders in the market to showcase their vehicles and other products as well as to create awareness among potential buyers over the two-day period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.