Gravity defying daredevil to grace Au...

Gravity defying daredevil to grace Autoshow in Namibia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Xinhuanet

The world champion for freestyle motocross, Libor Podmol is set to entertain motorheads and fanatics at this year's Namibia Auto Show which will take place from June 30 to July 1 in Windhoek. The Standard Bank Auto Show and Biltong Fees takes place annually in Namibia with the main aim to provide a platform for selected dealers, suppliers and stakeholders in the market to showcase their vehicles and other products as well as to create awareness among potential buyers over the two-day period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,974,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC