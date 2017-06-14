Fiscal policy helps reduce poverty an...

Fiscal policy helps reduce poverty and inequality in Namibia

Namibia's progressive fiscal policies, and generous social spending have helped to reduce poverty and inequality, according to Statistician General, Alex Shimuafeni. Shimuafeni said this following a joint report by the World Bank and the Namibia Statistics Agency released on Tuesday, in Windhoek.

Chicago, IL

