European airliner to make maiden voyage to Namibia in July

Namibia Hosea Kutako International Airport will accommodate yet another international airline to its list, as European airline Eurowings will make its maiden flight to Windhoek on July 13. Namibia Airports Company in an update said the new route will operate two weekly direct flights on Monday and Thursday with the airbus A330-200 that accommodates 310 passengers.

Chicago, IL

