Dialogue forum to enhance ties between Namibian, Chinese youths

11 hrs ago

The Chinese Embassy in Namibia jointly with the National Youth Council in Namibia held its first ever China-Namibia youth dialogue forum in Windhoek on Tuesday. The dialogue attended by representatives from various youth organizations in Namibia are aimed at creating an avenue for deepening understanding between the two countries' youth.

Chicago, IL

