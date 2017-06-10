De Beers, Namibia launch world's bigg...

De Beers, Namibia launch world's biggest diamond exploration ship

Thursday Jun 15

The 12,000-tonne, 113-metre-long SS Nujoma was built at a cost of $157 million and is named after Sam Nujoma, Namibia's founding president. "I am very, very confident this will allow us to continue to extract 1.2 million carats a year," De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver told Reuters by telephone.

Chicago, IL

