Technology boosts health provision in Namibia's northern regions
Health facilities in Namibia's Kavango West and East regions are using technology to boost health in the northern area, in efforts improve service delivery and promote the well-being of patients for sustainable development. Senior Medical Officer at the Kavango region health facility, Godwin Chinweze, said that, a first, in May this year, they introduced 39 short message service printers that reduce the time it takes nurses and doctors to get several test results of patients.
