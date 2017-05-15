Standard Bank funds to improve power access for Namibia, Zimbabwe

South Africa's Standard Bank on Monday announced the finalization of a 120-million-U.S.-dollar debt package with Zimbabwe Power Company , which will assist in improving access to power for Zimbabwe and Namibia. Tandiwe Njobe, Regional Head of Investment Banking at Standard Bank, said in a statement the funds are for the rehabilitation of existing power infrastructure at Zimbabwe's Kariba South Hydro Power Station and Hwange Thermal Power Station.

