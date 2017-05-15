Standard Bank funds to improve power ...

Standard Bank funds to improve power access for Namibia, Zimbabwe

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: Xinhuanet

South Africa's Standard Bank on Monday announced the finalization of a 120-million-U.S.-dollar debt package with Zimbabwe Power Company , which will assist in improving access to power for Zimbabwe and Namibia. Tandiwe Njobe, Regional Head of Investment Banking at Standard Bank, said in a statement the funds are for the rehabilitation of existing power infrastructure at Zimbabwe's Kariba South Hydro Power Station and Hwange Thermal Power Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC