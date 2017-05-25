Nigerian archbishop Filibus elected h...

Nigerian archbishop Filibus elected head of Lutheran church

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: The Progress

Archbishop Musa Panti Filibus was elected as head of the Lutheran World Federation on Saturday at an assembly held in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. Filibus, 57, is the second church leader from Africa to lead the Lutheran federation since it was founded in 1947.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC