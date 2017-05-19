Namibia's Council of Churches accepts...

Namibia's Council of Churches accepts gays of "orientation"

Friday May 19

The Council of Church in Namibia has called for accepting those who are gays and lesbians "because of orientation" while continuing to condemn homosexual lifestyles. In a statement Thursday, the council of churches said they still accept the Bible as the ultimate authority and that marriage is meant for one man and one woman.

Chicago, IL

