Namibian harbor town of Luderitz plans maritime museum
Developers say the museum, slated to open in 2019, will be housed in an old power station following renovations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC