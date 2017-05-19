Namibian capital to construct affordable houses
Namibian Capital's Windhoek Municipality officially held a ground breaking ceremony here on Thursday to mark the start of the construction of the affordable housing units for middle income earners who are also first time buyers. Muesee Kazapua, Mayor of the City of Windhoek, said the aim is to provide affordable housing to middle income earners in light of escalating housing prices in the city.
