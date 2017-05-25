Namibia: Youth Unemployment Shoots Up

The number of employed people dropped to 135 800 in 2016, compared to 206 000 in 2014, resulting in unemployment shooting up by 6%, according to a Namibia Labour Force Survey report. HIGHLIGHTS of a labour survey show that there were more unemployed youths in 2016 than there were in 2014, and that the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors lost more jobs during the period of the survey.

