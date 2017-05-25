Namibia: Windhoek Begs Govt for Funds
The appeal for funds happened during a meeting at State House yesterday, where President Hage Geingob met Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua, city CEO Robert Kahimise and other local authority officials. Kazapua and Kahimise told Geingob that the city's planned capital projects would cost about N$350 million, and that they wanted government to commit to pay about 30% of the total cost.
