Namibia: Skulls of my People

Tribal people of Namibia claim that between 1904 and 1908 Germany perpetrated the first genocide of the 20th century in their country, the former Imperial German colony of South West Africa. After colonists confiscated their land, the cattle-rearing Herero and Nama people rebelled and as a result were massacred by German troops.

Chicago, IL

