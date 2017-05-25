Namibia: Kavangos Bemoan Exclusion From Genocide Narrative
Communities of the Kavango regions have informed the National Assembly's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Standing Committee they have no objection to the proposed May 28 date as a genocide commemoration day, but want the unsung Malyo-Lishora massacre of 1894 and the Kavango uprising of 1903 against the Germans to be included in the planned commemorations.
