Namibia: Geingob Guarantees Press Freedom

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob yesterday said that as long as he is head of state, press freedom in Namibia is guaranteed. "Let me tell you here that as long as I am given the mandate to lead this great country, the freedom of the press is guaranteed," Geingob said at the official World Press Freedom Day celebrations in Windhoek.

