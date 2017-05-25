Namibia: Emotional Testimony in Rehoboth Murder Case

The man accused of bashing to death his live-in lover in Rehoboth in 2012 came face-to-face for the first time with one of the deceased's daughters in the Windhoek High Court last week. Fifty-one-year-old Paulus Ruben had to face Magritha Beukes' emotional daughter, Elsime, when she took the stand to testify against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.