Namibia: Emotional Testimony in Rehob...

Namibia: Emotional Testimony in Rehoboth Murder Case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The man accused of bashing to death his live-in lover in Rehoboth in 2012 came face-to-face for the first time with one of the deceased's daughters in the Windhoek High Court last week. Fifty-one-year-old Paulus Ruben had to face Magritha Beukes' emotional daughter, Elsime, when she took the stand to testify against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC