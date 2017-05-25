Lutherans Celebrate Reformation Where...

Lutherans Celebrate Reformation Where Germany Committed Genocide

Friday May 19 Read more: Christianity Today

Luther's "rebellion against Rome was also an inspiration to us during our country's liberation struggle against the injustices of apartheid and occupation," Namibian president Hage Geingob, himself a Lutheran, said when welcoming the delegates. "We are taking a leaf out of Martin Luther's writings, as we also seek to build a new society in reconciliation.

