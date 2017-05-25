Loss-making Air Namibia wins permit to fly into U.S.: report
State-owned Air Namibia has won approval to fly into the United States and hopes to generate revenues through its codesharing agreements, the government-run daily New Era reported on Monday, The newspaper quoted the loss-making carrier's acting managing director, Mandi Samson, saying the airline received its foreign air carrier permit in April. Until now, South African Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Egypt Air, Moroccan Royal Air Maroc and Cape Verde's TACV airline have been the only African airlines holding the right to fly passengers in and out of the United States, the paper said.
