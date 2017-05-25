Iran Wants To Further Relations With Namibia
Iran is willing to expand its relations with Namibia in the field of economics, Namibia Press Agency reported. This was said by the Iran Foreign Investment Company Managing Director, Farhad Zargari, when he paid a courtesy visit to President Hage Geingob at State House Thursday.
