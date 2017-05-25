Iran Wants To Further Relations With ...

Iran Wants To Further Relations With Namibia

Thursday May 18

Iran is willing to expand its relations with Namibia in the field of economics, Namibia Press Agency reported. This was said by the Iran Foreign Investment Company Managing Director, Farhad Zargari, when he paid a courtesy visit to President Hage Geingob at State House Thursday.

News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers
News Raul Castro meets African leaders
News Under The African Capricorn
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini...
Chicago, IL

