.com | WATCH: 'Skulls of My People' documentary explores why Namibia is a "time bomb"
Windhoek - Germany is in negotiations with Namibia about the phrasing of the first official apology for General von Trotha's extermination orders that led to the murder of around 100 000 Ovaherero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908 in the German colony of then South West Africa. These negotiations have been criticized for excluding the victims, the Ovaherero and the Nama, who filed a class action suit in New York in January 2017 against Germany, seeking reparations and demanding that their representatives be included in the current negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC