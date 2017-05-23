.com | WATCH: 'Skulls of My People' documentary explores why Namibia is a "time bomb"

.com | WATCH: 'Skulls of My People' d...

Tuesday May 23

Windhoek - Germany is in negotiations with Namibia about the phrasing of the first official apology for General von Trotha's extermination orders that led to the murder of around 100 000 Ovaherero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908 in the German colony of then South West Africa. These negotiations have been criticized for excluding the victims, the Ovaherero and the Nama, who filed a class action suit in New York in January 2017 against Germany, seeking reparations and demanding that their representatives be included in the current negotiations.

