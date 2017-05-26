.com | Populism on the rise as SA, Na...

.com | Populism on the rise as SA, Namibia gear up to elect new presidents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: News24

Both South Africa and Namibia's governing parties are set to hold elective congresses before the end of this year. Those who win the leadership contests will each lead their respective parties into a general election in 2019 as their presidential candidate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan '17 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn (Oct '16) Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC