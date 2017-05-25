Africa: Global Commemoration of the 5...

Africa: Global Commemoration of the 500th Anniversary of the...

Sunday May 14

Lutherans from around the world and ecumenical guests gathered at the Sam Nujoma stadium, in Windhoek, Namibia for the global commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Delegates and participants from the LWF Assembly attended the commemoration with thousands of Lutherans from Namibia and neighboring countries.

