Your daily briefing on China

East China's coastal city of Xiamen officially launched the country's first rail route to Europe on a smart and secure trade lanes program. The cargo train, carrying 38 containers of liquid crystal displays worth 31 million yuan , departed Xiamen on Thursday morning and is scheduled BEIJING -- China's top political advisory body started its annual session Friday in Beijing, ushering in a political high season that will continue with the opening of the country's top legislature Sunday.
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
