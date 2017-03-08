New Gymnasium for DHPS

8 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Soon, the gymnasium of the DHPS will shine in a new look and become one of the most modern sports facilities in Namibia. The Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany supports the extension of the building with a financial contribution to the tune of 1.2 Million Euro .

Chicago, IL

