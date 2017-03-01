Namibia: Water Scarcity Not Ended By ...

Namibia: Water Scarcity Not Ended By Rise in Dam Levels

THE rise in dam levels over the past month should not lull Windhoek residents into thinking that the water scarcity affecting the city has ended, the City of Windhoek cautioned this week. The water scarcity which the city is facing will not be overturned by one good rainy season, City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya remarked on Monday.

