Namibia: Top Court Reserves Judgement in Airport Appeal

CHIEF Justice Peter Shivute and appeal judges Sylvester Mainga and Dave Smuts reserved their judgement on Friday after about three hours of oral arguments in the appeal hearing of the controversial multi-billion dollar airport upgrade tender involving a Chinese company. No indication was given when judgement would be delivered.

