Namibia to relocate near-extinct wild horses
Namibia Wild Horses Foundation Wednesday said Namib Wild horses, facing dwindling population, would be relocated to protect them from predators. The association said hyenas are threatening the survival of the wild horses in the Garub area of the Namib Naukluft National Park and if the current rate of death continues, the horses might be extinct by August.
