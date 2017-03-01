Namibia: Man Acquitted of Child Murder

A KEETMANSHOOP resident who was accused of having murdered a six-year-old boy by strangling him in October 2013 was found not guilty in the Windhoek High Court yesterday. The only evidence directly implicating Desmond Vries in respect of the murder of the six-year-old Curtus Shille van der Westhuizen at Keetmanshoop during the night of 31 October to 1 November 2013 came from another child who claimed to have witnessed an assault on the boy and the strangling that ended his life, acting judge Boas Usiku recounted in his judgement at the end of Vries' trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.