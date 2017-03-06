Namibia: Finance Abandons Chinese Airport Loan
FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein called a halt to negotiations with the Chinese government over a N$7,5 billion loan to fund the proposed upgrades at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in January last year. Schlettwein confirmed to The Namibian on Wednesday that he had written a letter to the Chinese government, through the Chinese ambassador at the time, informing it that Namibia was abandoning the airport construction and rehabilitation loan talks.
