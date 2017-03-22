Namibia: End Extreme Capitalism - Iyambo

Namibia: End Extreme Capitalism - Iyambo

VICE President Nickey Iyambo called on Namibians to halt old practices which promote the extreme form of capitalism with only a few of the same people empowering themselves. He said this at the Governors Regional Development Programme gala dinner held on the eve of Independence Day at Rundu, Kavango East.

Chicago, IL

