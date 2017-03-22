Namibia: End Extreme Capitalism - Iyambo
VICE President Nickey Iyambo called on Namibians to halt old practices which promote the extreme form of capitalism with only a few of the same people empowering themselves. He said this at the Governors Regional Development Programme gala dinner held on the eve of Independence Day at Rundu, Kavango East.
