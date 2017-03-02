Land haunts Germany's effort to atone...

Land haunts Germany's effort to atone for Africa genocide

Namibia's Herero people are heartened that Germany is keen to atone for the genocide of their ancestors, but they expect something Berlin says it is not in a position to give. "What we want is our land," said 74-year-old Alex Kaubtauuapela, whose parents survived the extermination of 80 percent of the community, a precursor to the Holocaust.

