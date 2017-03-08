IWD 2017 celebrated with British Tea Party in Windhoek
Yesterday, the British High Commission in Windhoek hosted a networking event on the eve of International Women's Day under the theme "#BeBoldForChange". The event, including live tweeting, aimed to create a platform for mentoring young women and offering them an opportunity to network with other women and men who have built successful careers and businesses for themselves.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
