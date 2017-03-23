Feature: Namibians find new careers in Chinese road projects

Amid lackluster economy and surging unemployment, some Namibians have found solace in the road construction sector, where, thanks to some Chinese projects, new jobs are emerging. Among them is Elina Nashixwa, a human resource manager for China Henan International Cooperation Group, which recently upgraded a road linking Otjinene with Okamatapati in the east Omaheke region.

