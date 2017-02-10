Urban Chamber looks to strengthen tie...

Urban Chamber looks to strengthen ties between Nevada, Africa

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: The Daily Millbury

The Las Vegas Urban Chamber of Commerce is ready for business with Africa after Chamber President Ken Evans returned Friday from the first chamber-led trade mission.Evans and representatives from the Governor's Office of Economic Development as well as the Corporate Council on Africa, the national business association focused on U.S.-Africa trade and investment, met with business leaders in Windhoek, Namibia as well as in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10) Jan 30 tangi 64
News Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga... Dec '16 jcofe 1
News Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13) Dec '16 Isak n wilhelm 33
News Raul Castro meets African leaders Oct '16 South Africa 1
News Under The African Capricorn Oct '16 South Africa 2
News TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11) Sep '16 Scilla 7
News Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16) Jul '16 between the lines 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,293 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC