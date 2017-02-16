TriLinc Global Impact Fund Surpasses $500 Million in Investments in...
TriLinc Global Impact Fund announced today that it has funded an excess of $500 million in total aggregate investments, since inception, across 20 countries and 38 sectors through its global network of institutional-class sub-advisors. TriLinc is an impact investing fund that provides growth-stage loans and trade finance to established small and medium enterprises in developing economies where access to affordable capital is significantly limited.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Namibia: Illegal Abortions Common Despite Risks (Jan '10)
|Jan 30
|tangi
|64
|Namibian Christians vest hopes in - pray the ga...
|Dec '16
|jcofe
|1
|Namibia: Police to Register Job Seekers (Feb '13)
|Dec '16
|Isak n wilhelm
|33
|Raul Castro meets African leaders
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|1
|Under The African Capricorn
|Oct '16
|South Africa
|2
|TCL workers' pension quest stuck in legal mud (Feb '11)
|Sep '16
|Scilla
|7
|Hazleton native celebrates 50 years in the mini... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|between the lines
|2
