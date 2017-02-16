TriLinc Global Impact Fund Surpasses ...

TriLinc Global Impact Fund Surpasses $500 Million in Investments in...

Thursday

TriLinc Global Impact Fund announced today that it has funded an excess of $500 million in total aggregate investments, since inception, across 20 countries and 38 sectors through its global network of institutional-class sub-advisors. TriLinc is an impact investing fund that provides growth-stage loans and trade finance to established small and medium enterprises in developing economies where access to affordable capital is significantly limited.

