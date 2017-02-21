Tanzania: Tanzania Demands Reparations for German Colonial Atrocities
Tanzania wants compensation from Germany for atrocities committed during colonialism. Colonial authorities under the direction of Karl Peters, the founder of the German East Africa Company, imposed a draconian system of land theft, forced labor, economic exploitation and unjust taxation.
