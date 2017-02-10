Police tell Namibians: 'Don't drink a...

Police tell Namibians: 'Don't drink and walk'

Friday Feb 3

Pedestrians in Namibia's capital are being warned that they'll be breathalysed if they are unlucky enough to be hit by a car, it's reported. Police in Windhoek will treat those travelling on foot in the same way as drivers if there's a collision - provided the pedestrian survives, the Namibia Press Agency reports .

Chicago, IL

