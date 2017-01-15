Pedestrians in Namibia breathalysed t...

Pedestrians in Namibia breathalysed to stop accidents

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Don't drink and WALK: Pedestrians in Namibia to be breathalysed as police launch crackdown on drunk locals colliding with cars Pedestrians in Namibia have been warned not to drink and walk after police said they will breathalyse anyone involved in a collision with a vehicle, should the walker survive. Police in capital Windhoek want to crack down on inebriated customers who venture onto the streets at night and do not follow road rules, such as crossing roads at designated points.

