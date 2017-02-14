Namibia: Solving Housing, Land Issues Mammoth Tasks - President Geingob
PRESIDENT Hage Geingob on Friday called for teamwork and rededication to address the twin issues of housing and land shortages. He made the call at the launch of the Harambee Housing Initiative in Windhoek when he handed over a house built with alternative building materials to Otjomuise resident Abed Philip and his family.
