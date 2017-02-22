Namibia proposes tougher penalties for rhino, elephant poachers
Namibia's minister of environment and tourism on Tuesday proposed tougher penalties for those convicted of rhino and elephant poaching in the country. Pohamba Shifeta lamented the losses of the animals despite massive investments by the government and conservation partners towards combating illegal hunting of rhinos and elephants.
